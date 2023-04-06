TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $2.08 billion and $1.06 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,085,284,867 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

