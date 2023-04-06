True Signal LP Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 147,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Under Armour by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,767,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,052,000 after acquiring an additional 867,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Under Armour Price Performance

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UAA stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Under Armour’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.