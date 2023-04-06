True Signal LP Takes Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. True Signal LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. TheStreet raised Kura Sushi USA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

KRUS stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 203,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,855. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.56 and a beta of 1.94.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $43.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

