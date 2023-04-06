True Signal LP Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.7% of True Signal LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AZO stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,498.36. 45,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,031. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,462.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,409.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total value of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,540 shares of company stock worth $98,690,933. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.