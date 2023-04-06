True Signal LP Purchases Shares of 5,952 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. Dillard’s accounts for 1.4% of True Signal LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,763 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 17.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 53,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

DDS traded down $1.77 on Thursday, hitting $300.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Stories

