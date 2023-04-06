True Signal LP Purchases New Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

True Signal LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,197,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,065 shares in the company, valued at $18,250,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,193 shares of company stock worth $3,923,935 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.13. The stock had a trading volume of 200,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

