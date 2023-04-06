True Signal LP Makes New Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after acquiring an additional 377,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

PVH stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.01. 238,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,244. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.