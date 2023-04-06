True Signal LP Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

True Signal LP bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Etsy comprises 4.4% of True Signal LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Piper Sandler raised shares of Etsy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $2,762,833.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares in the company, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,817. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,481. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.90. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

