True Signal LP Makes New $636,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

True Signal LP bought a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $5,063,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.81. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.