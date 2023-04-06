True Signal LP Makes New $403,000 Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

True Signal LP bought a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of LESL stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

