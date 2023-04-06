True Signal LP Invests $84,000 in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

True Signal LP bought a new position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FIGS by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Shares of FIGS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.37. 451,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

