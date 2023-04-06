True Signal LP Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,886,000. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 2.9% of True Signal LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.10. 335,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,603. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day moving average of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

