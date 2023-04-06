True Signal LP Acquires Shares of 7,155 Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. True Signal LP owned 0.07% of Medifast as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter worth approximately $930,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Medifast by 135.3% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Medifast by 10.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Medifast by 212.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MED. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medifast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Medifast Stock Performance

Medifast Increases Dividend

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,072. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.13 and a 1-year high of $197.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.