Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.35

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.35 and traded as high as C$3.46. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.38, with a volume of 7,950 shares changing hands.

Tree Island Steel Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

