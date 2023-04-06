Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Trean Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Trean Insurance Group stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $313.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of -0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). Trean Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIG. Crystalline Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,479 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

