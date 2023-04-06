Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $56,811.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ralph Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 47,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,465. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3,473.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TZOO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

About Travelzoo

(Get Rating)

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.