Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TZOO opened at $6.46 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 3,473.88% and a net margin of 9.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Travelzoo will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 20,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $131,563.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,885,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,442,837.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

