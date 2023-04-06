Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) is McBroom & Associates LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for about 5.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.10. 158,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $242.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.37.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.10.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

