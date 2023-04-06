tomiNet Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One tomiNet token can now be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00007773 BTC on exchanges. tomiNet has a total market capitalization of $102.38 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

tomiNet’s genesis date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 98,142,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,932,686 tokens. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 98,142,453.45 with 39,642,453 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.10472466 USD and is up 2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8,843,659.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tomiNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

