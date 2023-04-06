Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells $26,522.10 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Stephen Fredette sold 136,364 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,019,098.96.

Toast Stock Performance

NYSE TOST traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 5,593,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,462,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.13. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 551,625 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $2,448,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

