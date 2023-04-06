TNC Coin (TNC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $95,897.29

TNC Coin (TNC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market capitalization of $637.41 million and approximately $95,897.29 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin launched on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official message board is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

TNC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10617767 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $110,843.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

