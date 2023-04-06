Tigress Financial Raises Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $60.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

