Threshold (T) 1-Day Volume Hits $25.09 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $364.40 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00030304 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018800 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 75.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,924.32 or 0.99994770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0368417 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $27,616,570.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

