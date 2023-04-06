Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Shares Down 7.8%

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $23.47. 104,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 202,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Thermon Group Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $766.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Insider Transactions at Thermon Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

In other news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $347,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermon Group

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.