ThermoGenesis’ (THMO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ThermoGenesis’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $2.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.48. ThermoGenesis has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $30.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.48% of ThermoGenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Further Reading

