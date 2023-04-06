The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.81. 1,097,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

