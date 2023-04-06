The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,559,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,730. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

