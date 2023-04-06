The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hershey by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,539,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,200,000 after buying an additional 63,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,089,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.69. 258,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.