The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of GBX stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $996.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.42). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

See Also

