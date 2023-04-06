The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million.

First Bancshares Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group downgraded First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $24.45 on Thursday. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $759.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 476.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

