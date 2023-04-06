The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 651 ($8.08) and last traded at GBX 655 ($8.13). Approximately 443,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 283,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 658 ($8.17).
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 667.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 632.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.17 and a beta of 0.87.
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,406.78%.
Insider Transactions at The Edinburgh Investment Trust
The Edinburgh Investment Trust Company Profile
The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.
