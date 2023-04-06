The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Down 0.1%

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 749 ($9.30) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.36). 97,862 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 83,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 755 ($9.38).

The Biotech Growth Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £293.68 million, a P/E ratio of -271.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 887.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 925.53.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

(Get Rating)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Biotech Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.