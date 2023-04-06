Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.56.
Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
