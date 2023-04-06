Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $71.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRNO. BTIG Research increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $63.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.17. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after buying an additional 341,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,049,000 after buying an additional 848,447 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,886,000 after buying an additional 217,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,679,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,265,000 after buying an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,215,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,030,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.