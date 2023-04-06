Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,579 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises 3.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Teledyne Technologies worth $30,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $58,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TDY opened at $433.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.77. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock valued at $10,428,074. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

