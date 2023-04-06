Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.12

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.12 and traded as low as $17.81. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 50,058 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.
Tejon Ranch Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $472.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
Tejon Ranch Company Profile
Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
