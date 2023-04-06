TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.57

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 197362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $108,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.