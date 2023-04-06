Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.71. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 907,754 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $478.44 million, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

