Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 13,885 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $24.82.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
The company has a market capitalization of $910.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
