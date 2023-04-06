Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 41,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 13,885 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TARO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.12 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 67,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

