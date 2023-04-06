Target Hospitality Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,011.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 48,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $797,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,761.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 63,525 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $987,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,011.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,753 shares of company stock worth $5,908,496 in the last ninety days. 68.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

