T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after buying an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after buying an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after buying an additional 47,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $149.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

