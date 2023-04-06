T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 3.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $26,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,231,837,000 after acquiring an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after purchasing an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 2,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $317,665.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,111.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

TMUS stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $149.04. 785,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.77.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Recommended Stories

