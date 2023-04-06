Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS) Stock Price Down 1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.14 and last traded at $41.19. Approximately 4,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SYUS – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 9.07% of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds composed of three stratified-weight ETFs that provide exposure to large-, mid, and small-cap US equities. SYUS was launched on Mar 18, 2021 and is managed by Syntax.

