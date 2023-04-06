Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 3,819 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,552,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.80. The stock had a trading volume of 876,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,161. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

