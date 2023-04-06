Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Purchases Shares of 25,139 Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 35.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 141.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 33.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,392. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.42. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Summit Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.