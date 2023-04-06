Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.17. 823,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,900. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.92. The company has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

