Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after purchasing an additional 101,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.55. 842,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,259,837. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day moving average of $170.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

