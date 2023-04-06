Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Buys 1,556 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 80.3% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $253.74. 445,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

