Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 2,311 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.31. 453,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average of $264.75. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $284.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

