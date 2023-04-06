Symbol (XYM) Market Capitalization Reaches $191.34 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Symbol has a market cap of $191.34 million and approximately $778,247.42 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s genesis date was March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

