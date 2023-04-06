Susquehanna Trims Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.45.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $12.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.27. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Featured Stories

